Some restaurants hike prices by up to 25% for using delivery apps

Ordering in from restaurants in your area is all the rage, but do you know how much extra it’s costing you to eat those meals on your couch or at your desk?

Cape Town-based Simon Colman assumed the R10 delivery fee disclosed on the UberEats app in the payment section was the only extra cost - until he happened to compare what he’d paid for a meal via UberEats with the same restaurant’s menu prices.

He revealed his findings in a blog, titled "Stand and deliver - The true cost of fast food delivery service".

Colman's investigation found that “the cost of the very same meal was around 25% higher on the UberEats app.”

This prompted him to investigate the price differences at four other local restaurants - Col'Cacchio, Simply Asia, Nandos and Steers - using the UberEats app.

He found that Nando’s and Steers charge the same on the delivery apps as they do in their restaurants, but Col'Cacchio and Simply Asia padded their menu prices by 23% and 20% respectively.

Clearly some restaurants choose to pass on what they pay to be hosted on those delivery apps, while others don’t.

But how do consumers know? In most cases, they don’t - unless they do their own research, like Colman.