We're driving less, so car insurance should go down, right? It depends who you're with

Not exactly.

Discovery Insure client Max Mosselson has a comprehensive policy, and full premiums are due, “despite the fact that my family’s cars are all in the driveway behind a locked gate, so there is barely any risk for Discovery to cover”.

“I got an e-mail from the company advising that I could still earn points on the driving app, despite barely driving this car, but the premiums are the issue,” he said.

TimesLIVE asked a number of motor insurers if their clients would benefit from the reduced risk created by lockdown, and if so, how.

Discovery Insure

Discovery Insure hasn’t reduced its clients’ premiums, but instead made it possible for them to pay those premiums with rewards they’ve earned.

CEO Anton Ossip said clients who had opted to “bank” the cashbacks they earned on the Vitality Drive programme by driving responsibly, may now use those funds to pay their premiums if Covid-19 has left them struggling to meet their financial commitments.

Other relief offered by Discovery Insure includes:

Qualifying clients may select the Premium Relief option if they have the equivalent of at least two months’ worth of premiums in their Excess Funder Account (EFA)

For clients who don’t have sufficient funds in their EFA but have received fuel cashbacks over the past six months which are greater than a single premium, the next premium may be waived and recouped from future fuel cashbacks.

Business clients may apply for an advance on the cashback they have earned in order to pay their premium in full or part, provided that their policy is within six months of the next anniversary.

And for the month of April, Discovery Insure will calculate fuel cashback based on their clients’ average spend during the months of January, February and March.

Naked

Short-term insurance newcomer Naked’s business model — which has a lot of policyholder flexibility built into it — has come into its own during lockdown.

Its “CoverPause” function, activated until the end of June, allows clients to switch their accident cover on and off, via an app, as required.

If they pop out to the shops to stock up on essential groceries, they can click the “resume accident cover” button on the app, and it’s done immediately, and they only pay a premium for comprehensive cover on that day.

But if they forget to hit “pause” again before midnight, they’ll pay the higher premium for the next day, too.

So the car is fully covered for things that could go wrong while it is parked — but there’s no cover if it’s being driven, unless they lift the pause.

On average that will see clients paying just 10% of their usual monthly premium.