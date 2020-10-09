Edgars' rapid about-turn on the axing of its six-month interest-free option

“We’ve heard our customers, loud and clear - the six-months interest-free plan will stay.”

Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability, the Durban-based company which recently bought iconic South African brand Edgars, took two tough decisions in the past week or so.

The first was to scrap the brand’s long-standing six months interest-free credit option to bolster the financial viability of the hobbled giant, and the second, a few days later, amid a storm of very public protest, was to reinstate it.

The bad news was delivered to accountholders - or “valued clients” as they were called, via SMS: “Unfortunately the six-month interest free plan on your Edgars account is no longer available, but you can still purchase using the revolving, 24- or 36-months plan options. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Many of those “inconvenienced” customers shared their outrage on social media.