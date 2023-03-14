The NCC said the battery defect “presents a possibility of the product self-combusting and melting when it is charging”.
“In cases where the product’s battery does self-combust, a non-toxic cloud of smoke is released which may present a fire hazard to nearby furniture.”
Acting national consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the recall comes “at a time when South Africans are grappling with the effects of rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent the effects of load-shedding”.
Syntech has developed a dedicated online tool to help consumers determine if their unit is impacted. Affected customers are invited to visit the Syntech website and enter the serial number to determine if their unit is affected. If it is, the site will provide guidance on how to proceed safely, and how to obtain a replacement or refund.
“We are offering to either refund in full, via the retailers, or replace the unit when we get new stock within three weeks,” Martyn said. “So far most affected customers are opting to wait for a replacement.
“While we know this is an inconvenience for both consumers and our retail partners, for which we are truly sorry, the good news is the manufacturing flaw has been rectified and we will receive new stock soon.
“We know how important it is to keep the electricity flowing so we will do everything in our power to replace affected portable power stations as soon as possible.”
Faulty Gizzu power stations recalled
Image: Syntech Distribution
If you recently bought a Gizzu portable power station to help you cope with load-shedding, stop using it immediately: your unit could be a fire hazard.
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued an alert earlier today warning consumers in possession of either the Gizzu 300Wh or 500Wh portable power stations that they are a fire hazard.
The importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution, had informed the commission of the precautionary recall of the products after reports of the devices catching alight while charging.
The products were imported from China and sold by Takealot.com, Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and Hifi Corp.
“In line with its stringent quality control processes and standards, Syntech immediately contacted its global manufacturing partner, which initiated an investigation confirming a temporary battery manufacturing flaw may have affected a small number of units in one particular batch of the models produced between November 1 and December 21 2022,” said Syntech distribution director Ryan Martyn.
Fire hazard risk prompts recall of 'small number' of inverters
The commission estimated the number of units sold as 3,500 but Martyn said the exact number would not be known until all unsold units were returned from retailers.
“We want to be absolutely sure there is no safety risk for any of our consumers,” Martyn said.
“I started this business in a bedroom in my mom’s house 20 years ago. I need to make sure no-one has one of the affected batch of products in their homes, no matter how small the risk.”
At the time of writing a Gizzu “plug and play” power station was on sale on Takealot Marketplace for R12,000.
Martyn said the price was inflated, and it was very possible someone who tried to buy one would be told it was out of stock.
“Every channel we supply has ceased sale of the affected units,” he said.
