WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and new lighting devices

Last week Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter said load-shedding wasn’t solely the responsibility of the power utility and that all South Africans had a responsibility to save energy.

As the crisis continues and load-shedding becomes a norm, more South Africans have been forced to find alternative ways to obtain power, which has seen an increase in people investing in uninterrupted power supply devices (UPS).

Lorraine Cox, owner of Jack’s Paint and Hardware in Melville, Johannesburg commented on the popularity of the convertor, saying: “A lot of people don’t enjoy a generator. You have to start it, it needs fuel and it makes a noise.”

According to tech guru Toby Shapshak, it is better to start small when picking your UPS and add on as your energy needs grow.

TimesLIVE