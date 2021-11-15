WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and new lighting devices

For 12 years South Africans have had to endure load-shedding, and it seems it will be another few years at least before the power crisis is dealt with.

Meanwhile, South Africans have been on the receiving end of the failing power utility's ability to come up with more sustainable energy resources.

The effects of rolling blackouts have been felt more than ever while the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic and dire economic fallout for businesses and individuals.