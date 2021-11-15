WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and new lighting devices
The time between load-shedding is the opportunity to look at ways to counter the effects of blackouts
For 12 years South Africans have had to endure load-shedding, and it seems it will be another few years at least before the power crisis is dealt with.
Meanwhile, South Africans have been on the receiving end of the failing power utility's ability to come up with more sustainable energy resources.
The effects of rolling blackouts have been felt more than ever while the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic and dire economic fallout for businesses and individuals.
Recently South Africans had to deal with power outages while Eskom moved the country between different load-shedding stages, often without adequate notice.
Last week Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter said load-shedding wasn’t solely the responsibility of the power utility and that all South Africans had a responsibility to save energy.
As the crisis continues and load-shedding becomes a norm, more South Africans have been forced to find alternative ways to obtain power, which has seen an increase in people investing in uninterrupted power supply devices (UPS).
Lorraine Cox, owner of Jack’s Paint and Hardware in Melville, Johannesburg commented on the popularity of the convertor, saying: “A lot of people don’t enjoy a generator. You have to start it, it needs fuel and it makes a noise.”
According to tech guru Toby Shapshak, it is better to start small when picking your UPS and add on as your energy needs grow.
