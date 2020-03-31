The WHO prescribes emergency video game treatment to cope with Covid-19

With hundreds of thousands of people now stuck at home until the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed video games as a recommended interim therapy, teaming up with multiple industry organisations to promote responsible social distancing strategies from the comfort of your couch.

Introducing its #PlayApartTogether campaign, the WHO and its co-op buddies including Activision, Riot Games, Unity, Twitch and YouTube promise “special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration to some of the most popular games in the world”, according to Business Wire.

#PlayApartTogether encourages users to adopt best practices for the sake of their own health and that of their families and communities. By incorporating Covid-19 self-protection messages into games, the industry is telling the world: “Wherever you are, whatever game you play, you can make a difference.”

I mean, gamers are uniquely prepped for this kind of contingency, anyway. Can’t leave the house? Didn’t even want to.

You can keep up with what’s what via the Twitter hashtag.

