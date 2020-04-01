Activision bans over 50,000 Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters so far

Call of Duty: Warzone only launched on March 10, so that’s less than a month’s worth of assholes.

The 50,0000 number comes from a recent Activision Games Blog that discusses the publisher’s efforts in combatting cheating in the latest addition to the free-to-play battle royale genre.

According to the blog post, Activision has been using a variety of methods to track down and punish cheaters since day one; they just don’t talk about it very much. These anti-cheat methods include 24/7 monitoring by security teams, that investigate the data on potential cheats and hacks (like aimbots, wallhacks and so on), and an in-game reporting system that they’re planning to streamline to make the process of reporting suspected cheaters easier for players. All reports are analysed, filtered according to key data, and investigated before a ban is implemented.

Simply put there’s no place for cheating. We recognise that there’s no single solution for combating cheaters, it’s a constant enforcement every day, 24/7. Rest assured, we’re committed to ensuring a fun and fair experience for everyone.

Call of Duty: Warzone reached 30-million players 10 days after its launch, tracking at about the same popularity as Apex Legends over the same time period. Then, they started bribing people with free pizza. How is anyone meant to compete with free pizza?

I don’t know, probably with a superior ping system.

