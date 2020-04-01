Humble Conquer mega-deal gives you R15,000 worth of games and e-books

Humble has introduced a new, limited-time mega-deal featuring a diverse selection of games and other swag, with 100% of the proceeds going to charities and support organisations working to mitigate the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Humble Conquer Covid-19 Bundle includes top indie games like Hollow Knight, Into the Breach, The Witness, Superhot, Undertale and lots more, plus a library of DRM-free e-books and graphic novels, for $30 – that’s about R550 at current exchange rates – and your cash is divvied up between Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Medecins Sans Frontieres and Partners in Health to help with “delivering protective gear to safeguard health care workers and providing medical care to infected patients”.

It’s available until next week Tuesday, so don’t snooze on this one, children.

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games and e-sports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between – including daily news, reviews and previews, videos, and lots of provocative opinions.