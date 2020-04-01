GamersLIVE

Humble Conquer mega-deal gives you R15,000 worth of games and e-books

01 April 2020 - 17:32 By Tarryn van der Byl
The Humble Conquer Covid-19 Bundle includes top indie games, e-books and graphic novels for about R550.
Image: Supplied

Humble has introduced a new, limited-time mega-deal featuring a diverse selection of games and other swag, with 100% of the proceeds going to charities and support organisations working to mitigate the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Humble Conquer Covid-19 Bundle includes top indie games like Hollow Knight, Into the Breach, The Witness, Superhot, Undertale and lots more, plus a library of DRM-free e-books and graphic novels, for $30 – that’s about R550 at current exchange rates – and your cash is divvied up between Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Medecins Sans Frontieres and Partners in Health to help with “delivering protective gear to safeguard health care workers and providing medical care to infected patients”.

It’s available until next week Tuesday, so don’t snooze on this one, children.

