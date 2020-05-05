Call of Duty: Warzone backtracks on Bounty contracts

Infinity Ward released a Call of Duty: Warzone update last week that, amongst other things, added Most Wanted contracts. What they didn’t tell anyone was that they had also removed bounties. Community backlash was swift and Bounty contracts returned about 24 hours later.

The 28 April Warzone update introduced a new type of contract: Most Wanted. Most Wanted contracts let players put a bounty on themselves that allowed the whole map to see them, and hunt them, for five minutes. If they survived, they got a bunch of in-game cash and all their dead squad mates got revived.

Unfortunately, Most Wanted replaced the existing Bounty contracts that people actually quite liked. Squads could take a Bounty contract to hunt down a player on an opposing squad, for three minutes, to earn extra in-game cash and XP.