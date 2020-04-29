League of Legends spinoff Legends of Runeterra launches out of beta

Legends of Runeterra, the free-to-play, strategy card game based in Riot Games’ League of Legends universe, is launching out of beta for PC and Mobile and will be rolled out to all regions over three days.

Along with the launch, Legends of Runeterra also comes with the Rising Tides expansion, which includes over 120 new cards, 11 new Champions, two new guardians, and a new region. Log in each day, for the first seven days after launch, to earn rewards like free cards and Expedition tokens (an in-game currency used to play the Expedition game mode). There are also daily challenges that let you earn free cards and, if you log in before 7 May 2020, you’ll receive an exclusive Moonstruck Poro guardian.

In LoR, players play one-on-one matches, alternating attack and defence in an effort to destroy their opponent’s nexus. Cards come from different regions from League of Legends lore, with each region having its own style and strategy. The latest region, added at launch, is Bilgewater featuring Champions like Miss Fortune and Gangplank.

Looks like the launch version of Legends of Runeterra has already made it to South Africa, so now you have something else with which to while away the lockdown hours. It’s available on PC, Android, and iOS and you don’t have to have a Riot Account in order to play.

All beta progress and purchases will be carried over.