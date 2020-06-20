Apex Legends is getting crossplay and Nintendo Switch, Steam release

Announced on Friday's EA Play 2020 live stream event, Apex Legends is getting that crossplay you’ve been craving, but also a Nintendo Switch and Steam release.

This means that, soon, you’ll be able to bamboozle all the foozles, be they playing on PC (via Origin or Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch. There’s no specific date for when these updates will happen, but they should appear some time around September/October (autumn in the USA).

Sure, crossplay sounds like a good idea, but I’m not super keen to compete against PC users that benefit from the superior manoeuvrability that a keyboard and mouse offer over a standard controller. And what about the poor Switch people? Shame. It will be interesting to see how Respawn intends to balance the gameplay experience, so that console players don’t end up retreating to console-only matches, like they’ve been doing in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Before any of that happens, there’s a Crypto Town Takeover event taking place from June 23 to July 7, called Lost Treasures, that will feature a limited-time Armed and Dangerous Evolved game mode and mobile respawn beacons. Some Apex veterans may remember the sniper/shotgun game mode, but this time you only get Evo Armour, so I’m probably going to die a lot ... more.

The lootable mobile respawn beacons are a new item that will, apparently, be replacing the existing, static beacons in the regular game, once the limited-time event is over. You deploy them like a care package and I guess we’ll see how that works out.