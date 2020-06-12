rAge 2020 is cancelled, focus turns to online version

The coronavirus pandemic has touched every corner of the globe, and rAge’s primary responsibility is making sure that fans, exhibitors, partners and staff stay safe. At this stage, there is also no indication as to when lockdown restrictions may be lifted, or when it will be safe to be around crowds of people.

Michael James, founder and project manager of rAge, says:

We’re a resilient bunch. So, we’re working on an online version of rAge, in the spirit of the technology and inventiveness that drives the expo. rAge has always been much bigger than the building that contains it. So, bringing South Africa’s fabled gaming and pop culture icon to the online world makes sense. rAge, by design, always moves with the times, and in a period when many physical places are closed off, we have decided to open up new spaces in the digital world. It will be unlike anything we’ve ever done before, and we hope to create an experience filled with exciting and unique tailor-made content. This isn’t a simple task and we’re doing what we can to ensure it feels and looks as good as possible, and without too many bugs, glitches or lag. Dates and details will be announced as soon as we’ve ironed out all the important bits. rAge is only possible because of our network of partners, suppliers, exhibitors, sponsors and of course, fans and visitors. We know things are tough and this all really sucks in the worst possible way. But we are committed to keeping our partnerships and collaborations alive so that we can continue supporting the industry we love. We’ve always been about growing the local gaming industry and making rAge a place of imagination, excitement and fun. But, for now, we’re just going to be doing it differently. And in the spirit of doing that for our fans, we want your input. Add your voice by completing a quick survey, on this link. We’re excited about hosting a new kind of rAge in the digital space, and we’re confident that a different kind of awesome awaits us all as we make the best of this unusual and weird time.

Please take some time to complete the rAge survey and let us know what you’d like to see at a digital event. There are some very cool prizes to be won and the rAge team values your input.

More updates about rAge will be shared via the NAG website and social media soon.

#rageexpo2020 #escapetoplanetrage #agalaxyofgeek #18yearsofawesome