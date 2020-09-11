GamersLIVE

PODCAST | The state of esports in Africa via LudiqueWorks

11 September 2020 - 11:57 By Andrew Berkowitz
Dylan 'Dyvo' Vorster of Aperture Gaming concentrates in the VS Gaming Masters CS:GO tournament at the Rage expo in Johannesburg. Picture: SCOTT PETER SMITH
Dylan 'Dyvo' Vorster of Aperture Gaming concentrates in the VS Gaming Masters CS:GO tournament at the Rage expo in Johannesburg. Picture: SCOTT PETER SMITH

Douglas Ogeto is the co-founder and CEO of LudiqueWorks and has built the largest community of game developers on the continent. He is an entrepreneur with more than eight years of experience in technology, branding and community building.

He has co-founded four startups in game development, education, advisory and branding and has played a key role in designing, planning and executing entrepreneurship and impact-related projects in Sub-Saharan and West Africa, having worked both in the private and NGO sector.

Listen to the discussion:

In this episode you’ll learn:

What the biggest hindrance to African esports taking a broader spot in the global industry is. [6:32] What companies and games are investing in Africa to support a league. [7:40]

What the most played consoles across Africa are. [12:15]

This podcast is brought to you by The Global Startup Movement in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

Most read

  1. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  2. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  4. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X