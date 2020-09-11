PODCAST | The state of esports in Africa via LudiqueWorks
Douglas Ogeto is the co-founder and CEO of LudiqueWorks and has built the largest community of game developers on the continent. He is an entrepreneur with more than eight years of experience in technology, branding and community building.
He has co-founded four startups in game development, education, advisory and branding and has played a key role in designing, planning and executing entrepreneurship and impact-related projects in Sub-Saharan and West Africa, having worked both in the private and NGO sector.
Listen to the discussion:
In this episode you’ll learn:
What the biggest hindrance to African esports taking a broader spot in the global industry is. [6:32] What companies and games are investing in Africa to support a league. [7:40]
What the most played consoles across Africa are. [12:15]
This podcast is brought to you by The Global Startup Movement in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.