PODCAST | The state of esports in Africa via LudiqueWorks

Douglas Ogeto is the co-founder and CEO of LudiqueWorks and has built the largest community of game developers on the continent. He is an entrepreneur with more than eight years of experience in technology, branding and community building.

He has co-founded four startups in game development, education, advisory and branding and has played a key role in designing, planning and executing entrepreneurship and impact-related projects in Sub-Saharan and West Africa, having worked both in the private and NGO sector.

Listen to the discussion: