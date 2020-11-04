GamersLIVE

Activision Blizzard made $1.2 billion from microtransactions in just three months

04 November 2020 - 16:20 By Darryn Bonthuys
Activision Blizzard, Inc. is an American video game holding company based in Santa Monica, California.
Activision Blizzard, Inc. is an American video game holding company based in Santa Monica, California.
Image: Supplied

Video games are fantastic, but that’s a statement that comes with an asterisk attached to the end of it. While the core experience that you throw your hard-earned cash at can be a literal life-changing experience (Thank you Final Fantasy 8!), you’re never getting the full product in today’s economy of offering something extra for a little bit more coin.

There’s no shortage of games doing this, from the likes of FIFA offering its usual online extras through to new skins in Mortal Kombat 11, and all that Silver I bought in Destiny 2 just so that I could have a kickass emote. No regrets or ragrets. Here’s the kicker though: All those small numbers generally associated with microtransactions means big business for the companies that make use of them.

Activision Blizzard has reported its new financial numbers for the July-September period, and in total the company has raked in $1.2 billion from microtransactions, which have been rebranded as “in-game net bookings.” That’s a gigantic 69% improvement from the same period as last year, as Activision Blizzard pulled in $709 million from in-game net bookings coin back then.

Call of Duty was a big money-maker on this front, as Modern Warfare and Warzone sales were four times higher than the same period last year. With more people staying home and needing something to play, that’s not exactly surprising to hear. Those sales numbers also pointed towards games becoming more of a digital purchase than ever before, as Activision said that Modern Warfare’s first-year sales are the highest in Call of Duty history and that two-thirds of those sales came from digital sources.

 
 

That’s not just nuts. That’s a whole lot of nuts.

Uploaded the full scene as its not on YouTube. Credit goes to 20th Century Fox (publishers)

See?

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit 

Sony’s aiming to sell 100 million PS5 consoles in record-breaking time

You couldn’t ask for better conditions to launch a new video game console in. Thanks to the perfect storm of sheer awfulness outside, people are ...
News
2 days ago

New Dota 2 hero set to release at the end of November

We haven't seen a new Dota 2 hero release since November 2019 when Valve unleashed Void Spirit and Snapfire.
News
2 weeks ago

You can now stream Xbox games to your iPhone with the Xbox app

A recent update to the Xbox app for iOS added remote play functionality for iPhone and iPad users, meaning you can now stream games from your console ...
News
1 week ago

Cloud9’s South African players now free agents as contracts reportedly terminated

In September, Cloud9 announced they would be rebuilding their CS:GO Team Development program. As a result, the organization would help find new homes ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  3. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  4. G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa

Latest Videos

Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
X