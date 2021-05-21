The Last of Us Part II patch gives the game a PS5 next-gen upgrade

I still find it hard to believe that The Last of Us Part II is a PlayStation 4 game. Near the end of that consoles life-cycle, Sony’s various studios were hitting homeruns when it came to squeezing every available pixel of power out of the aging hardware, with Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed sequel easily being one of the best-looking games on that system.

There was a caveat though, as the game ran at 30 FPS on both the base model PS4 and the PS4 Pro. If you’ve been wanting to revisit The Last of Us Part II on that there shiny new PS5 that you recently acquired, good news! The game has received a free patch that will add 60 FPS and faster loading times on that specific console.