Biomutant’s kung-furry post-ecopocalypse looks totally adorable in new gameplay videos

19 May 2021 - 17:40 By Tarryn van der Byl
Biomutant is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Swedish developer Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic.
Image: Supplied

Ahead of the game’s launch this month, Experiment 101 has dropped three new videos showing “unedited” gameplay on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

According to the press stuff, PC players can expect up to 4K resolution at 60FPS, depending on system specs, and 1080p on consoles, with 30FPS or 60FPS on PS4 and Xbox One, and PS4 Pro and Xbox One X respectively. Performance stats on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S aren’t confirmed for now, but I’m guessing those are more or less the same as the PC version.

This unedited gameplay footage has been captured on PC.

First announced in 2017, Biomutant features a flexible combo of “melee, shooting, and mutant ability action”, with multiple classes to choose from and obscenely cute custom characters. I can’t emphasise the “obscenely cute” thing enough.

The video embedded up top is a PC demo, and the other two are available on YouTube – PS4/Xbox One and PS4 Pro/Xbox One X.

Biomutant is out on PC and consoles next week Tuesday, 25 May.

