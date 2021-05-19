Biomutant’s kung-furry post-ecopocalypse looks totally adorable in new gameplay videos

Ahead of the game’s launch this month, Experiment 101 has dropped three new videos showing “unedited” gameplay on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

According to the press stuff, PC players can expect up to 4K resolution at 60FPS, depending on system specs, and 1080p on consoles, with 30FPS or 60FPS on PS4 and Xbox One, and PS4 Pro and Xbox One X respectively. Performance stats on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S aren’t confirmed for now, but I’m guessing those are more or less the same as the PC version.