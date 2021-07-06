ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers this week | 5 to 11 July

There's always a lot of exciting cups, matchfinders and more going on at South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) for local gamers to enjoy. Another week also means another batch of Cash Cups and qualifiers for bigger events. Here are all the important details you need to know.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

First and foremost, all Cash Cups from ACGL listed in this section are completely free to enter. Therefore, you can just go wild and enter all of them. Check out the important details for the ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week below. All times are in SAST.

Clash Royale Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Monday, 5 July at 19:00. 1st place gets R250.

Mythic Cash Cup Killrace Solos - Solos Fortnite tournament starting on Tuesday, 6 July at 19:00. 1st place gets R250.

Rocket League Duos Cash Cup - 2v2 tournament starting on Sunday, 11 July at 14:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.

These Cash Cups from ACGL aren't the only things to get excited about...

Predator Warzone Series 2 - Qualifier 1

Call of Duty: Warzone teams can enter the first qualifier for Predator Warzone Series 2. This massive tournament features four qualifiers in July, leading up to the finals, where there will be a prize pool of R10,000 on the line. Therefore, you should grab your team and enter the first qualifier without delay.

The top four teams from the qualifier will make their way into the finals which will feature 16 teams in total. The final is scheduled to take place on 1 August 2021.

PUBG: Mobile Duos finals

With the qualifiers for the PUBG: Mobile Duos finals complete, teams will be fighting for their shot at the R2,000 prize pool this week. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 8 July at 19:00 SAST. We wish all 32 teams participating the best of luck!

Mythic Royale Qualifier

The third qualifier in the current Mythic Royale for Fortnite is this coming Saturday. Solo players can drop from 14:00 for free. Complete the qualifier in the top 20 and you will head to the R10,000 finals on 31 July.

Don’t forget that every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. Therefore, even if you don’t win or make it through one of the qualifiers, you still have a chance to win some amazing prizes simply by competing.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.