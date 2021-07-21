GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups and qualifier this week | 19 to 25 July 2021

21 July 2021 - 10:45 By Wessel Minnie
This massive tournament features four qualifiers in July, leading up to the finals.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

It's another exciting week over at South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL). The organizer never seems to disappoint, and this week, there are three more cash cups as well as a huge qualifier taking place, alongside all the regular tournaments and matchfinders. Here's what you need to know.

ACGL Cash Cups - Important details

Check out the important details about the Cash Cups from ACGL taking place this week below. All times are in SAST.

All the tournaments are completely free to enter. There’s also a chance ACGL can add even more throughout the week, so check the tournament page every few days.

Predator Warzone Series 2 – Qualifier 3

Call of Duty: Warzone teams can enter the Predator Warzone Series 2. This massive tournament features four qualifiers in July, leading up to the finals. Therefore, you should grab your team and enter the third qualifier right now! This qualifier takes place on Wednesday, 21 July at 19:00 SAST.

The top four teams from the qualifier will make their way into the finals which will feature 16 teams in total. The final is scheduled to take place on 1 August 2021, where there will be a prize pool of R10,000 to fight for in Verdansk.

Don’t forget that every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. This means that even if you don’t win or make it through a qualifier, you still have a chance to win some amazing prizes simply by competing.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.

