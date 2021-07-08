Is it worth buying the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The new version of the Nintendo Switch was officially announced on Tuesday this week. It had been speculated at for a few years now, and fans knew it was coming . The reveal is a bit of a let-down, as it will not support 4K resolution, or have a new processor – or even upgraded Joy-Cons, but the 7-inch OLED screen will provide a much better picture. It comes in a crisp white colour that contrasts nicely with the original model. Following SONY down the white is the new black path…

The new screen is a great step up, but most of the specs are still the same. The new screen also comes with a stand that can be adjusted to the angle that suites your viewing, when not held. The console also comes with a wired LAN port this time around. It will be slightly heavier, with double the memory to compensate. It uses the same processor and battery with the same amount of RA, as before, so all in all it will still be pretty much the same console as before.

Which will disappoint many who have been holding out for a pro version that would improve on all the aspects of the original. There might still be such a version on the horizon, but I speculate that those improvements will be reserved for the Nintendo “Turnaround” (cause where can you go from Switch?).

The release date for the Nintendo Switch OLD will be 8 October 2021, and the price tag is listed as $349.99 vs the $299.99 of the old version. So, I expect it to be around the R7999.99 mark (after rates, taxes, and SARS’s yearly lunch order) when it releases in South Africa. It’s a lot to pay for a screen upgrade, even if it is an OLED…

Check out some of the specs below…