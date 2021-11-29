Game Review | Insurgency: Sandstorm

Insurgency: Sandstorm MVP’s operate as team players, not huddled in a corner to get the killstreak, there are zero bragging rights in that. This is best described in a rare *BUT MY K:D* medal awarded to players who, had at least 20 kills and a 3:1 or more kill to death ratio in Versus, but completed no objectives. There will always be that one guy, lol.Loading into a match, you will spot some funny but super-useful in-game tips, such as “spread out, don’t gaggle-fuck”, “bring fresh socks, and underwear”, and my personal favourite “don’t die”.This game is by far the best no-frills, action shooter, I’ve ever had the sick pleasure of playing, period. You can take away my COD, BF’s, and whatnot, I love this game! Critics though, will quickly point out the visual beauty offered by other titles in comparison, however, scratch a little deeper, and you’ll discover a game that shouts from the rooftops, it’s not about the scenery.

Spawning after loadout, and running, guns blazing into one of fourteen maps whilst marvelling at eye candy, is not what you’ll experience here. You won’t last long. This game will force you to stop, and listen for footsteps, the sounds of close quarter gunfights, and players screaming for help as they choke on their own blood, or burn to death before you even think of peeking around the corner to engage the enemy. By listening, you will ascertain whether the gunshot is emanating from inside a room next to you, in a large open space, or in between buildings. This is real, and if you are in the military, or had the pleasure of listening to friends and family, sharing intimate stories based on their experiences in the military, you will no doubt understand the true depth this game offers. You will feel the weight of the weapon as you run around the maps, experience true-to-life recoil of that weapon, and should you opt for a fast magazine switch, the unspent rounds will be gone. There are no medic packs or healing pods, and should you pick up a gun from a fallen enemy, expect misfires, expect to die, soon. PTSD.