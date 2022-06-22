×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
GamersLIVE

SA's top female League of Legends and CS: GO players to battle it out this weekend

22 June 2022 - 13:38 By TIMESLIVE
The Girl Gamer Esports Festival celebrates female competitiveness in esports and gaming and is one of the most prestigious events on the international esports calendar. .
The Girl Gamer Esports Festival celebrates female competitiveness in esports and gaming and is one of the most prestigious events on the international esports calendar.  .
Image: 123rf.com/ryanking999

SA's top female gamers will go head-to-head this weekend for a chance to represent Team SA at the Girl Gamer Esports Festival World Finals later this year.

The festival, which celebrates female competitiveness in esports and gaming, is one of the most prestigious events on the international calendar. 

Since its launch in 2017, the festival has held events in Australia, Singapore, Portugal, Spain, South Korea, Brazil and Dubai. It includes not only tournaments, but also panel discussions and addresses by renowned thought leaders in the field of esports.

They say those that can't play watch — and last year the festival attracted a global audience of 230-million.

Female League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams went through local online qualifiers in May with the top eight sides set to compete at an event in Cape Town this weekend.

Two League of Legends teams, consisting of five players and a coach each, will compete in “a best of three” series of games to establish an upper bracket finalist followed by the same for CS:GO.

On Sunday, the top teams will face off in an epic “best of five” event to establish the top women’s League of Legends and CS:GO teams for the region. These teams will fly the SA flag at the World Finals in December.

The event will be live-streamed for all esports enthusiasts, so don't say you haven't got an epic weekend planned.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming

Set across three floors at the base of the landmark Tokyo Tower, the park offers space for esports competition along with the latest motor racing, ...
News
2 months ago

Verstappen to battle it out in virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

Max Verstappen will try to add a virtual Le Mans 24 Hours triumph to the Formula One world championship he won in Abu Dhabi in December
Motoring
5 months ago

LISTEN | Skrmiish, the SA app looking to democratise the world of esports

The Skrmiish app gives anyone, anywhere the ability to make money on the blockchain playing the games they love and, in the process, democratises the ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. 6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole ... South Africa
  3. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  4. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims? South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...