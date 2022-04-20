Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming

Japanese gamers have been slow to jump into esports, favouring home-grown role-playing console (RPG) games such as "Final Fantasy" and "Dragon Quest" and mobile titles such as "Monster Strike".

"It's still Donkey Kong country," said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games, referring to the classic Nintendo platforming series.

Nintendo has a loyal fanbase in Japan for its Switch device even as Sony and Microsoft battle it out in Western markets with next-generation consoles.

The Kyoto-based firm has launched major multiplayer hits "Splatoon" and "Smash Bros." but is less active in promoting competitive gaming than firms such as Riot Games, which is owned by China's Tencent.

Japanese esports reticence contrasts with neighbours South Korea and China, where enthusiasm is reflected in the competitive strength of teams in multiplayer PC titles such as "League of Legends" from California-based Riot.

China, where console makers have struggled to make inroads due to regulatory hurdles, will this year account for nearly a third of global esports revenue, which is driven primarily by sponsorship, according to research firm Newzoo.

The growth of streaming on platforms like Amazon's Twitch during the COVID-19 pandemic proved a tailwind for esports, with global revenue expected to near $1.38 billion this year, Newzoo estimates.