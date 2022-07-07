×

GamersLIVE

THE NAG SHOW EP 3 | Diablo Immortal is a joke, Rob Forbes is an Apex Legend and ChaniZA is the AI overlord

07 July 2022 - 15:00 By NAGBot 3000
Image: Supplied

This show was brought to you by NAG

In this episode, we chat with DJ Rob Forbes who has a big love for Apex legends. We also chat to ChaniZA about The Sims and the antics she gets up to with her AI friends on her Twitch stream, and finally, the game you should not be playing, Diablo Immortal, it’s pay-to-win all the way and we’re less than thrilled.

//SHOW SPONSOR
Intel 

//SHOW GUESTS
Rob Forbes 
ChaniZA

//SHOW LINKS
Kotako:
https://www.kotaku.com/diablo-immortal-build-microtransaction-legendary-gem-bl-1849112884

Forbes:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2022/06/09/diablo-immortal-also-has-hidden-caps-preventing-grinding-for-free/?sh=5519182a2648

Gamerant:
https://www.gamerant.com/diablo-immortal-twitch-quin-legendary-gem-expensive-25k-deletes-character/

Asmongold:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7f8LZw73fDA

Raxxanterax:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SymO1Svvsk

