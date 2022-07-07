THE NAG SHOW EP 3 | Diablo Immortal is a joke, Rob Forbes is an Apex Legend and ChaniZA is the AI overlord
In this episode, we chat with DJ Rob Forbes who has a big love for Apex legends. We also chat to ChaniZA about The Sims and the antics she gets up to with her AI friends on her Twitch stream, and finally, the game you should not be playing, Diablo Immortal, it’s pay-to-win all the way and we’re less than thrilled.
//SHOW GUESTS
Rob Forbes
ChaniZA
//SHOW LINKS
Kotako:
https://www.kotaku.com/diablo-immortal-build-microtransaction-legendary-gem-bl-1849112884
Forbes:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2022/06/09/diablo-immortal-also-has-hidden-caps-preventing-grinding-for-free/?sh=5519182a2648
Gamerant:
https://www.gamerant.com/diablo-immortal-twitch-quin-legendary-gem-expensive-25k-deletes-character/
Asmongold:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7f8LZw73fDA
Raxxanterax:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SymO1Svvsk
