Train the brain to stay sane

04 July 2017 - 07:43 By ©The Daily Telegraph
The results, in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, showed players improved their "episodic" memory by about 40%.
Brain-training games boost the memory and may reduce the risk of dementia, new research suggests.

A study by Cambridge University found that video games improved the brain function of those with early memory problems which can be a precursor to Alzheimer's disease.

Participants were given a game to play on an iPad, in which they tried to win gold coins by putting different patterns in their correct places.

Brain-training games have soared in popularity but many people get bored with their repetitive nature.

The new app - called Game Show - becomes increasingly challenging as players succeed, in order to keep them stimulated.

The trials tested the game on 42 patients over the age of 45 with amnestic mild cognitive impairment - which can be a precursor or warning sign of dementia.

For a month, half played Game Show for two hours a week and the rest played no video games at all.

The results, in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, showed players improved their "episodic" memory by about 40%.

This helps in day-to-day activities such as remembering where keys were left, or where we parked our car in a multistorey car park.

