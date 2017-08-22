Sci-Tech

Experts debate out-of-this-world legal matter

22 August 2017 - 05:49 By Thomson Reuters Foundation
Image: iStock

Can anyone claim the Red Planet or natural resources on asteroids? Business leaders and legal experts say the question has become more than philosophical as a growing number of firms have set their sights on the resources of asteroids and Mars.

To avoid conflicts between competing companies and countries over outer space resources, more work needs to be done on Earth to determine who owns commodities taken from celestial bodies, analysts said.

WATCH: Total solar eclipse completes path across America

The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first ...
News
12 hours ago

"There is a huge debate on whether companies can simply travel to space and extract its resources," said Barry Kellman, a law professor who studies space governance at DePaul University in Chicago.

"There is no way to answer the question until someone does it," said Kellman.

Planetary Resources, a firm backed by Google founder Larry Page and Virgin Group's Richard Branson, expects to be mining asteroids for water in the next 10 to 15 years.

The company will launch its first robotic probe mission to scout asteroids for resource deposits in 2020, said Planetary Resources' CEO, Chris Lewicki.

"If you obtain a resource and bring it with you, it becomes your property," Lewicki said, citing recently passed space laws in the US and Luxembourg.

"You can sell, keep or deliver [space resources] peacefully," said Lewicki. 

Most read

  1. Vodacom promises to reimburse angry customers over 'lost data' Business
  2. 33 injured in US train crash: authorities World
  3. Durban parks boss back on the job after conference bungle South Africa
  4. Alleged Barcelona killer was 'a normal factory worker' World
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Salem goes dark as total solar eclipse dazzles crowds in Oregon
Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
X