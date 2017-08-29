Sci-Tech

SA birdwatchers treated to rare sighting

29 August 2017 - 14:18 By Riaan Marais
This little ring plover was spotted outside Port Elizabeth.
Image: Jorrie Jordaan

Birdwatchers from across the country have flocked to Nelson Mandela Bay for a chance to catch a glimpse and snap a picture of a very rare sighting – the little ring plover.

Spotted for the first time ever in South Africa‚ the lone little ring plover has made a temporary home of the Cerebos salt pans at the Tankatara farm near Coega‚ where dozens of birders have been gathered in the hopes of seeing the little bird.

The find was made by Grahamstown birdwatcher Jonathan Balmer at the weekend before Port Elizabeth’s Jorrie Jordaan was able to take a picture.

“I am still on a high. I still can’t believe what we found and the picture I took‚” Jordaan said.

- HeraldLIVE

