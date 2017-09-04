The sudden exit of veteran conservation manager Andrew Zaloumis has raised concerns about the future management stability of South Africa’s first world heritage site.

Zaloumis was chief executive officer of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park and UNESCO World Heritage Site for nearly 20 years. He has been honoured locally and internationally for his pioneering work to safeguard the natural environmental treasures surrounding Lake St Lucia‚ while also working to ensure economic upliftment for rural communities living around the 240‚000ha park in KwaZulu-Natal.

National Environmental Affairs minister Edna Molewa announced his unexpected “departure” to pursue sustainability studies at Cambridge University in the UK in a statement on Sunday evening‚ praising Zaloumis for his role in turning iSimangaliso into a world-class tourism destination - but without providing a detailed rationale for the sudden exit.

Close colleagues indicated that his sudden departure came as a shock to the tightly-knit staff of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park when an announcement was made on Friday.

While iSimangaliso business director Terri Castis has been appointed acting chief executive on an interim basis‚ the wetland authority has a very small full-time of less than 35 people‚ several of whom have worked closely with Zaloumis for many years. Coupled with the sudden nature of his departure and his strong leadership record in standing up against threats to the park‚ some observers have raised concern around the authority's long-term management stability in the absence of a suitably-respected‚ full-time incumbent.