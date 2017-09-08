TB vaccine safety doubts

Oxford University is embroiled in an ethics row - scientists there have been accused of questionable conduct over the controversial trial of a new vaccine on South African babies.

Peter Beverley, a former senior academic at the university, claims scientists tested a new tuberculosis vaccine on more than a thousand infants without sharing data that suggested that monkeys given the immunisation appeared to "die rapidly".

"Certainly in this experiment there was no evidence whatsoever that this is an effective booster vaccine," Beverley said.

In the monkey study, five of the six animals infected with TB and given the experimental vaccine had become "very unwell" and had to euthanised.