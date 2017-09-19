Sci-Tech

2‚000 Benoni bunnies to become pet food for zoo animals

19 September 2017 - 09:35 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

The City of Ekurhuleni is donating 2‚000 rabbits to the Johannesburg Zoo‚ where they will be fed to carnivores.

The municipality said the donation was being made in order to get rid of excess rabbits at the Benoni Bunny Park.

An overpopulated park risked several problems‚ including inbreeding and a decline in immunity‚ leaving the animals vulnerable to disease outbreaks and parasites‚ the city said.

"While the practice of free roaming rabbits at Bunny Park is an inherited and accepted management practice‚ it has however‚ became an increasing concern to animal rights organisations in recent years‚ especially in relation to inbreeding‚" Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said in a statement.

"We have decided that‚ from a zoological point of view‚ this is no longer the best practice."

Gadebe said it would not be financially viable to sterilise all 2‚000 rabbits.

The city had already sterilised and relocated 750 rabbits at a cost of R300‚000.

The park is undergoing upgrades worth R7 million.

Most read

  1. Taxi industry elated with proposal for it to use bus lanes South Africa
  2. 'My son is innocent,' says mother of man accused in Majakaneng murder mystery South Africa
  3. Israel intercepts drone over Golan Heights World
  4. Gauteng residents urged to conserve water South Africa
  5. SA sets its sights on €139m EuroMillions Superdraw rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s here: The ‘uBaba ka Duduzane’ remix
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X