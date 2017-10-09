UCT researcher goes out on a limb to deal with 'phantom' pain

University of Cape Town physiotherapist and award-winning pain researcher‚ Maxwell Katleho Limakatso‚ has showed how simple therapies can dramatically reduce phantom limb pain among patients who have undergone amputation‚ in a new study he is conducting in Cape Town.

The clinical trial is treating patients from Khayelitsha and Somerset and Victoria Hospitals.

The younger patients with amputations tended to have lost limbs in traumatic accidents‚ while conditions like diabetes were more likely to be the cause of amputations in older patients.

Diabetes patients expect their burning pain to disappear after amputation but often they still feel it.

Limakatso said: “Pain is all in the brain‚ an output of the brain. With very cheap treatments that stimulated the brain‚ some patients said their pain dropped from being 10/10 to zero/10.”