A popular painkiller used to treat cattle is killing vultures‚ many of them critically endangered species.

Researchers from the University of Pretoria‚ the UK together with conservation partners including Vulpro conducted safety trials on the anti inflammatory drug‚ carprofen‚ which is highly effective in controlling pain in cattle and horses.

Kerri Wolter‚ of vulture conservation organisation Vulpro‚ said the researchers were running safety trials‚ not toxicity trials when they discovered the harmful effects of the drugs.

“We were looking for drugs that we thought were potentially safe for vultures.”