A whole new era in astrophysics has begun‚ and a South African team has been part of it.

Two massive neutron stars did what they've always done – albeit once every million years: collided and merged so spectacularly that the same amount of energy as three times the mass of the sun was emitted.

But now‚ for the first time in history‚ human beings on a little speck called Planet Earth were able to witness it because their telescopes - thousands of kilometres apart - were able to point in that direction together and locate exactly where it was happening and also what was happening.

This is a major scientific breakthrough.

Not only was the event detected by two separate instruments measuring gravitational waves generated by the event‚ but telescopes were also able to record the light from it.

According to Irish astronomers who were part of the international team‚ the observation is “hugely important” because it has enabled scientists for the first time ever to prove where some of our heavy metals come from.

Gold and platinum‚ for example‚ formed by such nuclear reactions‚ are thrown out into space.

The South African team at the University of the Witwatersrand who worked with masses of data‚ were part of the international team that was able to alert other astronomers around the world as to what signals to look for so that their telescopes could pick it up too.

Two seconds later‚ a gamma ray burst in the same part of the sky and was also observed by Professor Sergio Colafrancesco and his team from the School of Physics at Wits worked with data from their telescope system in Namibia (the H.E.S.S)‚ and an Italian satellite (the AGILE).