DotAfro: Mzansi's 'pro-black' answer to Facebook

South Africa's answer to Facebook, DotAfro, will not block you if you post about land or #FeesMustFall, or post pictures of yourself topless in traditional attire.

The country's first pro-black social networking site will even allow whites to join - but only if they want to "make a positive contribution to the black agenda".

Durban recruitment specialist Mandisa Khanyile and Gauteng human resources manager Tumelo Baloyi claim their "home- grown social networking site, which exclusively caters to people of colour" is a censorship-free space in which blacks, coloureds and Indians can drive social change.

"Pro-black does not equal anti-white," said Khanyile. "We created a safe space for black people to speak their mind. We do not believe that will result in hate speech and it has not thus far.

"If white South Africans want to make a positive contribution to the black agenda they are welcome and will be received. To be clear, the site is focused on prioritising people of colour.