DotAfro: Mzansi's 'pro-black' answer to Facebook
South Africa's answer to Facebook, DotAfro, will not block you if you post about land or #FeesMustFall, or post pictures of yourself topless in traditional attire.
The country's first pro-black social networking site will even allow whites to join - but only if they want to "make a positive contribution to the black agenda".
Durban recruitment specialist Mandisa Khanyile and Gauteng human resources manager Tumelo Baloyi claim their "home- grown social networking site, which exclusively caters to people of colour" is a censorship-free space in which blacks, coloureds and Indians can drive social change.
"Pro-black does not equal anti-white," said Khanyile. "We created a safe space for black people to speak their mind. We do not believe that will result in hate speech and it has not thus far.
"If white South Africans want to make a positive contribution to the black agenda they are welcome and will be received. To be clear, the site is focused on prioritising people of colour.
"Fees Must Fall activists have been banned on Facebook, apparently for promoting hate speech. You talk about land and you are said to be violating community standards. Algorithms block you when you are antagonistic to whiteness.
"You are blocked by nudity filters from posting pictures in traditional attire. Animal-rights activists will call traditional ceremonies barbaric. The list is endless."
Currently in its test phase, the no-censorship feature was the biggest drawcard for the more than 500 who have already signed on.
Former SA Human Rights Commission spokesman Isaac Mangena - who was recently blocked by Facebook for posting #IWontWearBlack during the #BlackMonday protests against farm killings - said the new platform was long overdue.
"Social media in general and Facebook in particular are Western-owned and have proved to be tailing and monitoring anything black and Muslim with a view to suppress views and silence truth," he said.
World Wide Worx founder Arthur Goldstuck said social media is not kind to diversity.
