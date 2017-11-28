Scientists have created one of the first digital tools to track changes in South African fynbos vegetation. They hope it will inform land managers and policy makers about abnormal changes.

“We could provide that information to the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and they could then go and follow up and check permits and such‚” Dr Jasper Slingsby from the South African Environmental Observation Network (Saeon) said.

“The preliminary stuff is very‚ very‚ very encouraging. We really think we are onto something here.” Slingsby said similar tools exist to track forests‚ such as Global Forest Watch.

Slingsby‚ Dr Glenn Moncrieff of Ixio Analytics and a Saeon Research Associate‚ and Prof Adam Wilson from the University at Buffalo recently won a prize from the United Nations (UN) for their research tool.

They developed a web-based prototype called Emma (Ecosystem Monitoring for Management Application) and a smartphone application‚ VeldWatch.