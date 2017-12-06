Sci-Tech

IN PICS | Little Foot finds a home at the University of Witwatersrand

06 December 2017 - 16:38 By Naledi Shange
The University of Witwatersrand is now home to one of the most complete fossil of human ancestry‚ known as Little Foot.
The University of Witwatersrand is now home to one of the most complete fossil of human ancestry‚ known as Little Foot.
Image: Naledi Shange

The University of Witwatersrand is now home to one of the world’s oldest and virtually most complete fossil of human ancestry‚ known as Little Foot.

Little Foot was unveiled to the public for the very first time by Professor Ron Clarke who discovered the first four bones of her foot in 1994 in the Sterkfontein caves.

Three years later‚ he sent two other paleoscientists back to the cave in search of more bones. A day of searching led to the massive discovery of the buried bones.

“As has been said‚ she is the most complete Australopithecus skeleton ever discovered from anywhere‚” said Clarke.

Professor Ron Clarke believes the few missing pieces of Little Foot’s skeleton were possibly been taken as souvenirs by tourists who visited the caves prior to it being illegal to remove items from there.
Professor Ron Clarke believes the few missing pieces of Little Foot’s skeleton were possibly been taken as souvenirs by tourists who visited the caves prior to it being illegal to remove items from there.
Image: Naledi Shange

For the last few years‚ he and his assistants‚ Andrew Phaswana and Abel Molepolle‚ have spent time carefully extracting the bones from the rocks they were embalmed in after decades underground.

Clarke said he refused to bow to the pressure of rushing the process and using big tools or blasting to extract the bones from the rocks as he wanted to ensure that he did not damage them.

Little Foot was believed to have been a female who was around 1‚3m high and had walked upright.

She had features similar to the human‚ having legs which are longer than the arms. This was contrary to the apes who have arms that are longer than the legs‚ said Clarke.

Little Foot was unveiled to the public for the very first time by Professor Ron Clarke who discovered the first four bones of her foot in 1994 in the Sterkfontein caves.
Little Foot was unveiled to the public for the very first time by Professor Ron Clarke who discovered the first four bones of her foot in 1994 in the Sterkfontein caves.
Image: Paul Myburgh

The few missing pieces of her skeleton were believed to have possibly been taken as souvenirs by tourists who visited the caves prior to it being illegal to remove items from there. “[Others could have been] washed down to a lower level in the cave‚” Clarke added.

While the bones of hyenas and leopards were discovered in caves that Little Foot was discovered in‚ to date she is the only human-like fossil to be found there.

Clarke said she probably died after falling into the cave.

Other species similar to Little Foot may have died and been consumed by scavengers but her remains were preserved because she was swallowed by the cave‚ Clarke said.

Professor Ron Clarke who discovered Little Foot along with his two assistants Stephen Motsumi and Nkwane Molefe.
Professor Ron Clarke who discovered Little Foot along with his two assistants Stephen Motsumi and Nkwane Molefe.
Image: Paul Myburgh

Marking the occasion‚ Wits Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib said Paleoscience was fundamental to addressing race relations in current times.

“We can’t understand the political relevance today and the notion of common humanity without coming to terms with the scientific foundation of where that basis lies. Clarke and many of his colleagues… effectively establish the scientific foundations for when we say that we are a common humanity‚” Habib said.

READ MORE:

The bones reveal all

Bernhard Zipfel walks down a short passage. A set of keys jingles at his side. Nonchalantly, he inserts a key into a solid steel door.
News
2 months ago

Modern humans emerged earlier than previously thought‚ study finds

A research study based on DNA analysis of a Stone Age child who lived in KwaZulu-Natal has found that genetically modern humans emerged much earlier ...
News
2 months ago

Happy 350,000th birthday: Study pushes back Homo sapiens origins

Genetic data from the skeletal remains of seven people who lived centuries ago in KwaZulu-Natal Province is offering intriguing new evidence that our ...
News
2 months ago

The Cradle of Humankind's death trap - explaining Malapa's fossils

New research has confirmed the hypothesis that the fossils found at Malapa, in the Cradle of Human Kind, got there by falling through the cave roof. ...
News
2 years ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Extracting Little Foots' remains was like ‘removing flaky pie from concrete’ Sci-Tech
  2. Disgraced accountant to spend eight years in jail for fraud South Africa
  3. Name change for Rhodes University rejected South Africa
  4. Hastily-convened Energy Indaba gets under way on Thursday Sci-Tech
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X