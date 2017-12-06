The University of Witwatersrand is now home to one of the world’s oldest and virtually most complete fossil of human ancestry‚ known as Little Foot.

Little Foot was unveiled to the public for the very first time by Professor Ron Clarke who discovered the first four bones of her foot in 1994 in the Sterkfontein caves.

Three years later‚ he sent two other paleoscientists back to the cave in search of more bones. A day of searching led to the massive discovery of the buried bones.

“As has been said‚ she is the most complete Australopithecus skeleton ever discovered from anywhere‚” said Clarke.