Sci-Tech

Ithrafikhi? isiZulu and Afrikaans now part of Google Maps’ languages

29 March 2018 - 15:57 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Image: STEPHEN LAM

If you’re planning to let Google Maps be your guide in isiZulu on a road trip over the Easter holidays‚ be prepared to encounter a few linguistic speed bumps along the way.

Google Maps programme manager Atsuko Yamagami announced that the service has added 39 new languages—spoken by an estimated 1.25 billion people worldwide.

They are: Afrikaans‚ Albanian‚ Amharic‚ Armenian‚ Azerbaijani‚ Bosnian‚ Burmese‚ Croatian‚ Czech‚ Danish‚ Estonian‚ Filipino‚ Finnish‚ Georgian‚ Hebrew‚ Icelandic‚ Indonesian‚ Kazakh‚ Khmer‚ Kyrgyz‚ Lao‚ Latvian‚ Lithuanian‚ Macedonian‚ Malay‚ Mongolian‚ Norwegian‚ Persian‚ Romanian‚ Serbian‚ Slovak‚ Slovenian‚ Swahili‚ Swedish‚ Turkish‚ Ukrainian‚ Uzbek‚ Vietnamese‚ and isiZulu.

TimesLIVE has remotely tested the navigation in isiZulu from Johannesburg to Cape Town and noticed some confusing sentence construction and a few odd translation mishaps.

For example‚ a ‘minute’ is called ‘umzuzu’ in isiZulu but on the map it is described as ‘iminithi’.

Traffic is actually ‘isiminyaminya’ and not ‘ithrafikhi’ as referred to using the online map service.

They got the word for ‘hour’ right‚ which is commonly written as ‘ihora’.

READ MORE

Google wants to match job-seekers to employment ads

A new job search experience is launching today in Kenya‚ Nigeria and South Africa.
Features
28 days ago

Google Maps tests out new updates: share battery stats & arrival times

It looks as though Google is testing a few new features for its Maps application, for instance sharing your location and battery stats while ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ten heartbreaking cases cited in listeriosis lawsuit South Africa
  2. Sewage leak shuts south Durban beach South Africa
  3. Mandela Centenary bracelet launched to help fund job creation and literacy South Africa
  4. WATCH | Good Samaritan halts 'drunken' attack South Africa
  5. New crime intelligence boss is squeaky clean… his bosses say South Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X