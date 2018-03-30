WATCH | Nasa intensifying search for planets orbiting stars beyond solar system

The search for worlds circling stars far beyond our solar system will intensify in the coming weeks with Nasa's launch of a spacecraft scientists hope will enlarge the known catalog of so-called exoplanets believed capable of supporting life.

Nasa plans to send the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set for blast-off on April 16 on a two-year, $337-million mission.

The latest Nasa astrophysics endeavor is designed to build on the work of its predecessor, the Kepler space telescope, which discovered the bulk of some 3,500 exoplanets documented during the past 20 years, revolutionising one of the newest fields in space science.

Nasa expects TESS to detect thousands more previously unknown worlds, perhaps hundreds of them Earth-sized or "super-Earth"-sized - no larger than twice as big as our home planet.

Such worlds are believed to stand the greatest chance of having rocky surfaces or oceans, and are thus considered the most promising candidates for the evolution of life, as opposed to gas giants similar to Jupiter or Neptune.