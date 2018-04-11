Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo is investigating an outbreak and infestation of borer that is killing trees in several suburbs.

Residents in Hurlingham‚ Craighall Park‚ Dunkeld‚ Sandton‚ Parkview‚ Kensington and Houghton have reported diseased trees in their yards and on the street‚ mayoral committee member for community development Nonhlanhla Sifumba said on Wednesday.

“Polyphagous Shothole Borer … is a minute beetle that embeds its eggs deep in the inner layers of the tree. The larvae‚ once matured‚ then make their way out of the tree by tunnelling holes‚” a statement by the MMC read.

“The holes resemble ‘gunshots’ that stifle the flow of nutrients through the veins of a tree‚ resulting in a tree that is visibly diseased from the top. This is eventually fatal for the tree and can destroy a cluster of adjacent trees once the young beetles start to nest.”

The city’s parks and zoo department is working closely with institutions such as the Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute (FABI) to survey the extent of the spread of the infestation.