Sharks are tired of cage diving … literally

12 June 2018 - 07:01 By Nora Shelly
A shark might be great to look through a cage, but it could be tiring for them.
Shark-cage diving may be exhausting for those brave enough to come face to face with the large predators‚ but it also takes a lot out of sharks.

Great whites can use 61% more of their energy when shark cage operators are in their area‚ according to a study published in the journal Conservation Physiology.

The study‚ which was conducted off the coast of Australia‚ found that sharks display increased dynamic body acceleration when interacting with cage divers‚ meaning they expend more energy.

But more energy use isn’t necessarily a good thing‚ and cage diving may be sapping the sharks’ wellbeing.

