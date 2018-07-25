Lower blood pressure, better memory - study

Aggressively lowering blood pressure significantly reduced the risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia among hypertension patients, US researchers said on Wednesday.

The results of a in a large government-backed clinical trial, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago, offer some of the first tangible steps individuals can take to reduce their risk for dementia, experts said.

The results come from a landmark 2015 trial involving more than 9 300 hypertension patients which showed significant cardiovascular benefits in people whose systolic blood pressure - the top number in a blood pressure reading - was lowered aggressively to below 120, compared to a higher target of under 140.

The study looked specifically at the implications of aggressive blood pressure lowering on symptoms of dementia from any cause, and mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to dementia.

It found that people whose blood pressure was lowered to below 120 had a 19 percent lower rate of new cases of mild cognitive impairment and a 15 percent reduction in MCI and dementia combined.