Sharks wing/fullback Lwazi Mvovo has been called out of the international wilderness and added to the Springboks training squad after some good Super Rugby performances in 2018.

Mvovo‚ 32‚ is one of eight Sharks players added to a training squad that was named last week by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Lions players were not included as they play in a Super Rugby semi-final against the Waratahs at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Mvovo last played for the Boks against Ireland at Ellis Park in June 2016 where he endured a torrid afternoon as the tourists rained high kicks on him‚ which he struggled to handle.