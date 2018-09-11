Tesla drops colour options to simplify car production

Tesla Inc will eliminate some colour options for its electric cars to streamline production, chief executive officer Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday, as the company intensifies its efforts to ramp up production.

Tesla currently offers seven colours for its vehicles that include top variant Model S, mid-level Model X and its most affordable sedan Model 3. The company is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

"Moving 2 of 7 Tesla colours off menu on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing. Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special request, but at higher price," Musk wrote in a tweet.