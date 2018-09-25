WATCH | Rare two-headed snake discovered
A two-headed copperhead snake was filmed in Richmond, Virginia on September 20 2018. The baby specimen was examined by the state herpetologist, JD Kleopfer in Waynesboro, Virginia. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
A rare two-headed copperhead snake was found in a Virginia garden in the US.
Imagine four fangs, not just two!
The Washington Post reports "it was a unique find in the herpetology world because two-headed snakes rarely occur in the wild."
In a Facebook post, The Virginia Department of Game and Fisheries says "the snake is being cared for by a private reptile keeper with lots of experience in breeding and caring for venomous snakes. Although it did successfully feed over the weekend, it still has a long way to go before we are confident of its survival. If successful, we hope to eventually place it with a zoological facility within the state."