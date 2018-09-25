Sci-Tech

WATCH | Rare two-headed snake discovered

25 September 2018 - 10:17 By Staff reporter

A two-headed copperhead snake was filmed in Richmond, Virginia on September 20 2018. The baby specimen was examined by the state herpetologist, JD Kleopfer in Waynesboro, Virginia. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

A rare two-headed copperhead snake was found in a Virginia garden in the US.

Imagine four fangs, not just two!

The Washington Post  reports "it was a unique find in the herpetology world because two-headed snakes rarely occur in the wild."

In a Facebook post, The Virginia Department of Game and Fisheries says "the snake is being cared for by a private reptile keeper with lots of experience in breeding and caring for venomous snakes. Although it did successfully feed over the weekend, it still has a long way to go before we are confident of its survival. If successful, we hope to eventually place it with a zoological facility within the state."

WATCH MORE

WATCH | Driver fired for letting kids drive school bus

A school bus driver was arrested after students filmed her allowing kids to drive the school bus.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Is that a python in your boot‚ sir?

Police pulled over a black Golf GTI snaking its way through East London and discovered a nearly two-metre-long python in the boot.
News
7 days ago

WATCH | Petrol station falls victim to pump-and-dash scam

An Engen garage in Pretoria has fallen victim to motorists who fill up with fuel and speed off without paying - the latest scammer being the owner of ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Nelson Mandela's legacy lives on at the UN in New York South Africa
  2. WATCH | Snake handler rescues python wedged in car's engine Sci-Tech
  3. Europe's Ariane 5 rocket set for 100th blast off Sci-Tech
  4. Rob Packham led away in handcuffs as bail inquiry is delayed South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X