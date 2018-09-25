WATCH | Rare two-headed snake discovered

A rare two-headed copperhead snake was found in a Virginia garden in the US.

Imagine four fangs, not just two!

The Washington Post reports "it was a unique find in the herpetology world because two-headed snakes rarely occur in the wild."

In a Facebook post, The Virginia Department of Game and Fisheries says "the snake is being cared for by a private reptile keeper with lots of experience in breeding and caring for venomous snakes. Although it did successfully feed over the weekend, it still has a long way to go before we are confident of its survival. If successful, we hope to eventually place it with a zoological facility within the state."