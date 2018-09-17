South Africa

WATCH | Petrol station falls victim to pump-and-dash scam

17 September 2018 - 16:26 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

An Engen garage in Pretoria has fallen victim to motorists who fill up with fuel and speed off without paying - the latest scammer being the owner of a white Ford Focus that left a R753 bill.

The incident‚ which was caught on CCTV footage‚ took place on Tuesday last week at the garage on the corner of St Bernard and Solomon Mahlangu Drive‚ in Pretoria.

“The car drove in at around 10pm. The driver asked the petrol attendant to fill up. As the attendant was busy‚ he noticed that the number plate of the car was attached to the car by sellotape‚” said Tonie Slabbert‚ a manager at the filling station.

He said the petrol attendant then asked the owner of the vehicle how he was going to pay for the petrol.

“He said he was going to pay using a card‚ but he sped off without paying. Two police cars that were in the vicinity noticed what happened and chased after the car‚ but they could not keep up with the driver. He was driving too fast‚” Slabbert said.

He said it was not first time that a car had sped off without paying for petrol at that filling station.

“We had a similar incident on August 13. The driver asked that his car be filled up. He drove off while the petrol attendant was busy cleaning the back windscreen.”

Slabbert said there was nothing they could do to prevent the incidents from happening.

“The only thing we can do is ask the petrol attendants to be more cautious and maybe ask the motorists to produce their car keys‚ but you can’t ask an old lady for their keys at night.”

MORE:

WATCH | 'False plates' found on car that raced over shopping mall spikes

A getaway vehicle that two women used to drive through a boom gate equipped with security spikes allegedly had false number plates‚ management of the ...
News
3 hours ago

'Nationwide shutdown' planned over fuel price increases

The newly formed People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi) has vowed to intensify its fight against the rising prices of fuel.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. US and Russia battle it out in Macedonian referendum World
  2. Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan Sci-Tech
  3. Sri Lankan president tells diplomats to pick up phone or pack up World
  4. 'Strip officials of judicial privileges to fight corruption' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X