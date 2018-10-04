Hackers using state-of-the-art technology stole and defrauded South Africans out of R250-million in a single year.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric)‚ in releasing the country's latest digital banking crime statistics on Thursday in Johannesburg‚ revealed that in 2017 cyber-criminals were involved in 13‚438 online‚ mobile and internet banking attacks.

The total sum siphoned off in all digital banking-related crimes during that year was R250-million.

In a statement‚ Sabric said between January and August 2018 there had been a 64% increase in such attacks‚ with a 100% increase in mobile banking app hacks‚ and nearly 50% increase in online banking attacks.

Between January and August 2018‚ cybercriminals stole more than R23.5-million in mobile banking hacks‚ R89.3-million in online banking attacks‚ and R70.1-million in banking app breaches.