The Kruger National Park received a new Foxbat A22LS aircraft last week to help fight poaching.

The aircraft‚ a donation from the MyPlanet Rhino Fund‚ will play an essential role in monitoring rhinos‚ identifying and responding to threats‚ and ensuring that the park’s anti-poaching unit is better equipped when it comes to combating increasingly sophisticated gangs of poachers.

“Over the last few years we have had great success due to our deployment of aircraft piloted by rangers over the vastness of Kruger‚” said Marula North regional ranger Steven Whitfield‚ who is responsible for piloting the new aircraft.

“Aircraft have become irreplaceable assets‚ enabling quick response and support to poaching incidents. They are vital for combating poaching on many levels: improving monitoring‚ identifying high-risk areas‚ patrolling remote areas inaccessible by vehicle and foot‚ and enhancing our rapid detection and response capabilities as poaching trends shift.”