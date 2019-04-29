Sci-Tech

Now your Facebook account can live on via 'legacy contact' after you die

29 April 2019 - 13:02 By Odwa Mjo
Facebook has an option whereby users can nominate someone to take over their account when they die. File photo
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

There's no need to give up your Facebook account - even when you're dead! Facebook is giving users the option to appoint someone to handle their account once they have died. 

This "legacy contact" will take care of your memorialised account. As a user, you can add a legacy contact through Facebook settings. The contact will be able to decide who can post tributes on your page, accept friend requests as well as change your profile and cover photo. 

The contact will not, however, be able to log into your account, read your messages, delete friends, or make any new friend requests. Facebook said it would increase access for legacy contacts in the long run. 

Facebook will use artificial intelligence for users to no longer receive notifications regarding people who have died, including birthdays or invite suggestions, the BBC reported.

A study by the Oxford Internet Institute claims that the number of dead Facebook users will outnumber those still alive by 2070. According to its calculations, 1.4-billion of the current 2.27-billion will die before the year 2100, the UK Telegraph reported. 

