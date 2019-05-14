Sci-Tech

Instagram thinking of deleting 'likes count' to put focus on content

14 May 2019 - 11:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Instagram is considering removing the likes count feature from the app but some users have already expressed their disapproval.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Do you show your love by giving someone a double tap on Instagram? Well, your fingers (and egos) may be getting a break after Instagram again discussed the possibility of removing the likes feature from the social media platform.

In Canada, the apps' pilot project to remove the visible number of likes has already been implemented, and according to a report by City tv, the feedback has been positive as more people are posting more freely, without focusing on the number of likes their posts get. 

"We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts gets," said Instagram in a statement.

According to a report by Forbes, only the account holder will be able to see the number of likes a post receives.

However, not everyone is happy with the new feature. TMZ reported that models Tammy Hembrow, who has 9.5m followers on the app, and Carrington Durham, who has 1m followers, told the publication that they would delete the app if it implemented the removal of the likes counter feature. 

