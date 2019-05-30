Sci-Tech

SA's toxic sponges could hold a remedy for cancer

30 May 2019 - 17:00 By Aron Hyman
A latrunculid sponge, which is found in in-shore reefs around South Africa, may hold remedies for cancer and malaria.
Image: University of Western Cape

South African sea sponges could save the world from cancer and malaria - if they don't kill you in the process.

Researchers want to use nanoparticles to deliver the toxic chemical compounds produced by latrunculid sponges to fend off predators to their intended targets. Researchers from the University of the Western Cape have studied the sponges for nearly a quarter of a century as part of a marine biodiscovery programme.

According to professors Michael Davies-Coleman, the dean of the natural sciences faculty at UWC, Edith Antunes, Denzil Beukes and Dr Toufiek Samaai, the toxins produced by the sponges - and which gives them their colour - could possess anti-cancer, anti-malarial, and anti-microbial properties.

Unfortunately, they are also toxic to human cells, and their research includes finding a way to use the nanoparticles to create a pharmaceutical use for the sponges.

"Research into the taxonomy, chemistry and microbiology of latrunculid sponges is the most comprehensive, multidisciplinary investigation of any group of African marine sponges," said Davies-Coleman.

"Due to the possible biomedical applications of marine sponges and other marine invertebrates, our article highlights the importance of protecting South Africa's unique marine invertebrate resources, many of which inhabit in-shore reef systems close to highly populated coastal cities," he said.

