Instagram and WhatsApp: The names they are a changin'

05 August 2019 - 11:31 By Jessica Levitt
A new name for WhatsApp and Instagram, but what does it mean?
Social networking giant Facebook will be adding its name to WhatsApp and Instagram, executives have confirmed.

The Verge reports that the new names will be Instagram from Facebook and WhatsApp from Facebook.

According to The Information, the rebranding has come as a shock to some staff, as Instagram and WhatsApp, which are owned by Facebook, have consistently been branded as separate entities.

Facebook has faced a major backlash over data breaches and The Information reports that the rebranding has raised eyebrows, as Instagram and WhatsApp have previously avoided being tarnished by the scandals.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Facebook's acquisitions are being probed by the US's Federal Trade Commission, in an effort to examine whether the tech giant bought potential rivals that were seen as a threat.

